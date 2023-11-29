TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Residents across West Texas have reported signs of suffering in their longstanding pecan and oak trees, as some have died out due to less-than-favorable weather conditions in past growing seasons. Taylor County Ag Extension Agent Steve Estes said even the entries to this year’s County Pecan Show are telling of this fact.

“38 entries, which we were excited about. Compared to last year was only one… Normally, this show, we could have 70 or 80 entries,” Estes told KTAB/KRBC.

With produce trees being a long-term investment, they aren’t usually wiped out by one bad season, but rather the past consecutive seasons that have provided little relief.

“We’ve had a couple of tough years with drought and then all the way going back to winter storm ‘Uri’ in 2021. It’s taken a really bad toll on our trees in our area. Last year, pecan production was almost nil [zero],” Estes said.

Abilene Resident perusing for pecans at Cobb Park

The past two years’ high-heat summers and deep freezes have made their mark on West Texas trees and commercial orchards. Mills County Ag Extension Agent Tom Guthrie is hopeful that the El Nino weather pattern, which is historically more wet, will provide better conditions for next year’s crop. Some of the growers he has spoken with shared that they may only be harvesting about 20% of what they planted this year.

“This winter is probably gonna be really important for them… Did we get some supplemental rainfall to help them replenish the moisture down to their root systems… Y’know, TLC, there’s not a lot you can do a lot of times for trees that are showing symptoms of stress,” said Guthrie.

So, for those concerned about their long-established oak or pecan trees, Guthrie said to be on the lookout for signs of stress. These can manifest as less leaf coverage or, in more severe cases, bark beginning to shed.

While the quantity of pecans has taken a downward turn, Guthrie said in some instances, this has increased the quality of the surviving trees.