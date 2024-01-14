ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The West Texas Rehab Center (WTRC) is looking to the future of patient care in Abilene with a capital campaign to build a new facility to take them through the next seven years and beyond.

A new facility is set to be constructed on 16 acres of land just north of Sam’s Club. Additionally, the 18 acres in front of the property will be developed for other businesses. The state-of-the-art facility, which will cover 133,000 square feet, is expected to cost $85 million. The WTRC has already raised $42.1 million in commitments towards the project, according to WTRC CEO Steve Martin.

“We gave ourselves 12 to 18 months to raise the money. We’d like to say we’re eight months into it now. You know, our goal would be to, you know, hopefully beat that goal. But that, you know, that’s a blessing from God if we do, and that’s where we’ll go. And so we’ve had a lot of good conversations; People are really jumping on board with it. And then we’ve talked to the contractors, from the time we put a shovel into the ground after we get through fundraising, it’ll be 18 to 24 months to finish it,” Martin said.

Martin explained that the current facility, which has been used for 69 years, is experiencing infrastructure and space-related issues.

“Back then, we didn’t have all the services we do today. And so, this building will be laid out a little differently to allow for future expansion and allow occupational therapy, physical therapy, speech therapy on both the adult and pediatric side, orthotics, prosthetics, hospice, Employer Services, audiology, all of that will be under one roof still. But it’ll be a lot more well thought out, as far as you know, with speech and audiology working closely together and orthotics and prosthetics and our therapies working closer together instead of being in separate buildings. And so it’ll be late laid out a lot more efficiently for our patients and our employees,” Martin said. “We have actually outgrown this facility, except for the COVID year. In the last five years, we have actually broken patient records. And we actually just finished with our highest volume patient year; December 31 was the largest, most number of patients we’ve ever seen in our 71-year history. So we need this space.”

To learn more about the new facility and how to help, call WTRC at (325) 793-3523 or visit their website.