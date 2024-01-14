BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The West Texas Rehabilitation Center (WTRC) is preparing for its annual 2024 REHAB Telethon Auction.

The online auction will be live until January 27 and features a wide variety of items such as art, gift cards, and vehicles. The 54th annual West Texas Rehab Center Telethon and Auction will take place on January 27 at the Abilene Convention Center. The event will feature performances by Aaron Watson, the Frontmen, Ariel Hutchins, Red Steagall, the Boys in the Bunkhouse, Charlie Chase, and many more.

WTRC is a non-profit organization that provides outpatient physical, occupational, and speech therapy services for both adult and pediatric patients, along with hearing and balance, orthotics and prosthetics, hospice, pacesetters, family support services, and employer services. The center serves more than 800 patients across three facilities located in Abilene, San Angelo, and Ozona.

The auction is their main fundraiser, with donations funding WTRC patients. Last year’s event raised more than a million dollars, and staff hope to exceed that in 2024. You can catch the telethon and auction live at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 27, on KRBC and BigCountryHomepage.