West Texas VA Health Care System offering vaccination to non-enrolled Veterans

BIG SPRING, TX (Press Release) — West Texas VA Health Care System is offering the Janssen (J&J) COVID-19 vaccination following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Emergency Use Authorization for this vaccine.

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) received 71,400 doses of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine,

March 3, authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration under an Emergency Use

Authorization.

“We’re excited to be able to offer a second vaccination option for all Veterans,” said Michael Cole,

Chief of Communication for WTVAHCS. “We’re also able to offer the vaccine to nearly all Veterans,

regardless of whether or not they are enrolled in VA Health Care.”

Additionally, recently passed legislation has authorized WTVAHCS to offer the COVID-19 vaccination

to all Veterans, with few exceptions, even if they are not enrolled in VA Health Care. It will be

requested that Veterans provide proof of Veteran status, such as a DD214, to receive the vaccine.

WTVAHS is still offering the Moderna vaccine as well. Veterans can choose which vaccine they want

to receive.

Veterans can get up-to-date information on VA’s VA COVID-19 vaccine webpage, which launched on

December 11, 2020, and sign up to receive regular updates on the vaccine on the VA’s Stay Informed

page.

For more information, or to schedule an appointment to receive the vaccination, please call 432-268-

2564.