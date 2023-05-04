EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) approved financial assistance to the Westbound Water Supply Corporation in Eastland County. The corporation will receive $5,366,157 for the planning, deign and construction of a water system improvement project.

$1,610,000 of the funds will go towards financing and $3,756,157 will go towards principal forgiveness from the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF). In addition, the corporation could save $1,700,000 over the life of the loan by using the DWSRF.

The financial assistance was approved on May 4, 2023. According to the Texas Water Development Board, the funds for Eastland County will be used to:

Replace undersized water lines with larger diameter water lines to improve line pressure.

Construct a new pump station

Rehabilitate an existing pump station

Improve the existing Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition system

Develop an emergency preparedness plan

Overall, the Texas Water Development Board approved financial assistance for seven counties, totaling $51,036,503 for projects. Other recipients include Yoakum County, Harrison County, Denton and Grayson Counties, Brazoria County, Anderson County and Orange County.