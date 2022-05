ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Since 1985, Western Heritage Classic (WHC) has been a weekend everyone across the Big Country looks forward to all year long. It’s a weekend filled with events including a rodeo, horse races, good food and much more.

2022’s WHC schedule of events

Western Heritage Classic map

Friday, May 13

8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

RV Move-In

8:00 a.m. until 10:30 p.m.

Trade show

Taylor Telecom Arena – 1700 TX-36

8:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Bit & Spur Show

Round Building & Modern Living Mall

Beginning at 8:00 a.m.

RHAA Ranch Horse Competition Finals & Top 10 Youth RHAA

Taylor Telecom Arena

10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Food Vendors and Outside Non-Food Vendors Open

10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Trade Show

Big Country Hall & Capital Farm Credit Display Building

11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Cowboy Music

Outdoor Entertainment Pavilion

Beginning at 1:00 p.m.

Chuckwagon Cookoff

Wagon Authenticity Judging, Chuckwagon Area

1:00 p.m. until 2:30 p.m.

Craig Cameron Horse Clinic

First Financial Pavilion

Beginning at 7:00 p.m.

Rhinestone Round Up

Guitar Arena

Beginning at 8:00 p.m.

Ranch Rodeo

Taylor Telecom Arena

9:00 p.m. until 12:00 a.m.

Hayden Haddock

Outdoor Entertainment Pavilion

Saturday, May 14

Beginning at 8:00 a.m.

Chuckwagon Cookoff Competition and Judging Sponsored by HEB

Chuckwagon Area

8:00 a.m. until 10:30 p.m.

Trade Show

Taylor Telecom Arena

8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Trade Show

Big Country Hall & Capital Farm Credit Display Building

8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Food Vendors and Outside Non-Food Vendors Open

8:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Bit & Spur Show

Round Building & Modern Living Mall

7:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

Children’s Activities

First Financial Pavilion

Beginning at 7:30 a.m.

Packet Pick-Up – All Age Groups

Beginning at 8:45 a.m.

Grand Entry & Haney Cannon Stickhorse Rodeo

Beginning at 9:10 a.m.

Best Dressed Cowgirl & Cowboy

– Rodeo, ages 3-4

– Rodeo, ages 5-6

– Rodeo, ages 7-9

– Steer Dummy Roping

– “Six White Horses” rides

Beginning at 9:30 a.m.

WHC Invitational Ranch Horse Sale

Taylor Telecom Arena

10:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

Roy Cox Cowdog Demonstration

Guitar Arena

11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Cowboy Music

Outdoor Entertainment Pavilion

12:00 until 1:15 p.m.

Chuckwagon Cookoff

Chuckwagon Area

Beginning at 1:00 p.m.

Old Time Fiddlers Contest

Capital Farm Credit Display Building

1:00 until 2:30 p.m.

Craig Cameron Horse Clinic

First Financial Pavilion

Beginning at 2:00 p.m.

Registration for Matched Horse Races

Southeast Grounds

Beginning at 3:00 p.m.

Chuckwagon Cookoff Results & Awards

Chuckwagon Area

Beginning at 4:00 p.m.

Matched Horse Race World Finals

Southeast Grounds

4:00 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.

Roy Cox Cowdog Demonstration

Guitar Arena

Beginning at 8:00 p.m.

Ranch Rodeo featuring RHAA Shootout Challenge

Taylor Telecom Arena

Beginning at 10:00 p.m.

Rodeo Champion Awards

Taylor Telecom Arena

10:00 p.m. until 1:00 a.m.

Jake Hooker and the Outsiders

Outdoor Entertainment Pavilion

Sunday, May 15

Beginning at 9:00 a.m.

Cowboy Church Service

Central Texas Farm Credit Tents

For additional details about Western Heritage Classic, click here. WHC runs from Friday, May 12 through Sunday, May 15.