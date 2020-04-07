Western Heritage Classic canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Western Heritage Classic has been canceled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The event originally scheduled to take place in May 2020 is now looking forward to May 2021.

According to Rochelle Johnson, Expo Center of Taylor County’s General Manager, after extensive research and reviewing local and state officials’ recommendations, the leadership team of the event considered made the best decision for the community by canceling.

“But the trail doesn’t end there, the Western Heritage Classic will return with resilience,

one of the truest characteristics of cowboys and the western way of life, May 6-9, 2021,” said General Manager Rochelle Johnson. “The 37th Annual Western Heritage Classic will be one to remember as the Ranch Rodeo will take place for the first time in the state-of-the-art Taylor Telecom Arena.”

Taylor County Expo Center officials added that participants, ticket holders, vendors, and other patrons will receive information from the Western Heritage Classic staff on how to receive a refund for your purchase or make a donation with the funds previously dedicated to the 2020 event.