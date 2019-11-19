Western Texas College celebrates 50 years by digging up the past

SNYDER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — It may just look like a bunch of metal thrown together with some nails, but after a few swings, those at Western Texas College have opened a portal to the 70s.

The school opened a time capsule buried 40 years ago in 1979, and sitting in the stands watching past become present was Sharron Autry from the school’s very first graduating class.

“I had every intention of going to Texas Tech in Lubbock, but WTC was opening, and at the last minute I kind of changed my mind,” said Autry. “And it was probably the best decision I ever made.”

Autry says that because that school was the place she met her best friend.

“Some of the athletes called us Sharon 1 and Sharron 2 because I have one “r” in my name and she has two, and to this day, that’s what we are,” said Sharon Mealer.

Now almost 50 years later the two are reliving some of their past memories.

“We didn’t have any idea. Would there be things from our first few years? We knew surely there would,” said Mealer. “As we would hear those names and then some of the little stuff that she would pull out of there and mention, it was like ‘yes,’ that was from us, we remember that.”

The school says they hope to continue this new tradition of burying time capsules as today’s students fill yet another capsule to be opened in 50 years.