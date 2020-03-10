Western Union refunds $153M for scam victims

109,000 people who sent money to scammers through Western Union wire transfers will be receiving refund checks worth about $153 million.



Western Union reached a settlement with the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice which includes creating an anti-fraud program.



Western Union also admitted to criminal violations in its settlement with the Department of Justice.



Beginning on March 11th, refunds will go to people who properly returned a pre-filled claim form, once it is verified by the refund administrator. Other people who filed claims will get refunds later this year.



The refund checks will come from “United States v. The Western Union Company.” If you’re in the US, you have to cash or deposit the check within 90 days.





If you got a check but don’t agree with the amount, you can cash the check and contact Gilardi & Co. at (844) 319 – 2124.

