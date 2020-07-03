Westex Connect Fireworks Spectacular is still on in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Westex Connect Fireworks Spectacular will go on as planned on Saturday, July 4 in Abilene.

Event organizer Richard Kemp says despite the cancellation of the Abilene Freedom Festival, “the show is still on.”

The fireworks show is set to start at 10 p.m. Saturday.

The kids’ fireworks show will be scaled back a bit, but is still scheduled for 9:30 p.m.

Kemp says they are consulting with the City of Abilene and plan to follow all of the rules, including the governor’s recent face mask order.

People can watch from multiple locations in the Key City, with Shotwell Stadium and nearby areas being good spots to see the show.