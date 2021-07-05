Westex Connect Fireworks spectacular lights up the night

ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Though fireworks shortages and overcast skies delayed the Westex Connect Fireworks Spectacular by a day. They were able to hold the celebration on Monday July 5th.

“This one has been a challenge to put together because of fireworks shortages, DOT challenges Weather challenges but it looks like it’s all coming together today” Says event co-chair Richard Kemp.

Couple watches Show from atop car

Those shortages were caused in part by COVID-19 supply and demand issues resulting in less produciton and fewer available shipping opportunities.

“We got what we could and we got a big show and we’re gonna shoot it.” Kemp remarked.

Though if rain were to cancel the event. Westex Connect had the show covered.

“Every one in the trailer is already pre-coverd, pre-wrapped. and every one of the buggies that you see have tarps. We would cover it the best we could if rain were to come. And we’d push it to the 6th.” Said Kemp

And though the rain muddied the fields behing the Dodge Jones youth sports center, the volunteers that made it were able to keep a steady working pace.

“We’re pretty short handed on volunteers and man power. So it’s a guerilla crew and we got it done.” Says Kemp

Planning for the spectacular takes a long time. According to Kemp conversations and order sheets are in the works as early as November.

“So when everybody’s having their Thanksgiving feast we’re thinking fourth of July” Commented Kemp.

Much of that time being spent choreographing the fireworks to align with a musical arrangement.

“When you see a big crescendo in the music there are a tremendous amount of color in the sky” Kemp says.

Resulting in a show that truly earns its “spectacular” title.

“Houston does it, Dallas does it, Grapevine does it, Abilene does it” Said Kemp.