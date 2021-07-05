WesTex Connect Fireworks Spectacular still set for Monday night, barring more heavy rain

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — WesTex Connect says they are still working to get Monday’s fireworks show in the air.

Barring more heavy rain, the show is set to fire off at 10 p.m., and co-chair of the event Richard Kemp says with the amount of planning and time they have put in, it’s shaping up to be the biggest one to date.



“We synchronize and number code the fireworks to a particular song, so it takes some time to do that, and we’re one of the few that do it. Houston does it, Dallas does it, Grapevine does it. Abilene does it,” Kemp says.

Kemp further explained that this year has seen fewer volunteers come forward to help with the planning and set up, but that small but scrappy crew has been able to successfully prepare for every outcome.

The WesTex Connect Fireworks Spectacular will take place at the Abilene Zoo Festival Gardens on Monday, July 5. Gates open at 4 p.m., followed by a flyover at 6 p.m. A dinner will be catered by Sharon’s BBQ at 6:30 p.m. A children’s program will take place at 9:30 p.m., followed by the fireworks show at 10 p.m.