Wet summer has Big Country wearing rainboots more than usual

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Fireworks weren’t the only thing up in the air this holiday weekend, as storm clouds brought rain all the way through Monday afternoon.

If you think you’ve been wearing rainboots more than usual for a Big Country summer, you’re right.

“2007 was the last time Texas actually kinda saw a wet summer,” said Hector Guerrero, warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

Guerrero says this doesn’t happen too often.

“What typically happens is that the high pressure sets up across this part of Texas, so we’re hot and dry,” said Guerrero.

But for the past couple weeks, we’ve experienced the opposite: soggy and humid.

“Where we hardly had any, very few hundred-degree days, kind of what we’re seeing this summer,” Guerrero says.

He says this is happening for two reasons.

“Winds fly around the high pressure clockwise, and that allows storm systems, to move into Texas, bringing us chances for rain,” says Guerrero. “This time of year, we get moisture that comes in off the Gulf of Mexico. So now we got the highway out west steering storm systems in our area, and then we have moisture coming up from the gulf.”

Since we have been experiencing lots of rain, Guerrero says Texans need to be careful in areas that flood.

“Texas does lead the nation in flash flood fatalities. Most people drown, sadly, at those low-water crossings. Just remember when you come to low-water crossings, to turn around, don’t drown,” Guerrero says.

Guerrero says we could see more rain throughout the summer, but it should start to warm up soon.

He also says in the past 20 years, it has only rained two other times during the Fourth of July, and since 1944, the Big Country has only seen measurable rain on this holiday 10 times.