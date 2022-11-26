ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – With Thanksgiving now in the rear view mirror, Erica and Amanda Peaslee have wasted no time getting their Abilene home in shape for Christmas. The couple spent their Black Friday decorating the tree and hanging up stockings.

With their eye on the upcoming holiday season, they’re looking to share the Christmas spirit with someone truly in need.

“We own our own business. We had a pretty good year this year, so we really wanted to try to give back to something and somebody,” Amanda Peaslee said.

Each Christmas, the Peaslee’s nieces, nephews and even the neighbors kids can always look forward to a gift from them. They said they treat every kid in their lives as if they were their own.

“I cannot have kids so, we’ve come to that conclusion and it is what it is. If we had our own child to share that love to it’d be amazing, but we don’t so what’s the next best thing? Finding a child that really needs it,” Amanda Peaslee explained.

She decided to post to an Abilene Facebook group in hopes of finding an organization that could help them “Adopt” a child for Christmas. Amanda Peaslee said they want to make a child’s holiday season a little brighter by filling Christmas wishes.

“I want them to know that there’s good people out there that care about them and want to provide a good, at least one good, holiday for them,” Amanda Peaslee expressed.

Online commenters were quick to recommend organizations like Big Country Casa, the Ben Richey Boys Ranch, Pathways Youth and Family Services, and the Hendrick Home for Children. Some mentioned programs like Angel Tree, Operation Santa, and multiple local school programs that could help anyone get connected with a family and/or child in need. Programs like these help provide children and families all across the Big Country, and the Nation, with gifts and Christmas cheer every year.

“We’ve got so much love in our hearts for just us and our family. And so it’s like it’s overflowing, we want to share it,” Amanda Peaslee said.