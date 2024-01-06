ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene private security service Lone Star Tactical set up shop in 2022 with the purpose of bringing security training and certification closer to Big Country residents. Founders Pete Leija and Glen Pugh used their knowledge of the field and combined 60 years of military service to do just that.

“We went to Dallas and got certified to be unarmed, armed, and personal protection officers. While we were there, we thought, you know, we could do this in Abilene. Everybody that wants to be a security guard is having to go to Dallas. So why can’t we just do that in Abilene, keep the money in Abilene,” Pugh told KTAB/KRBC.

Glen Pugh (Left) and Pete Leija (Right) with Shadow, the “security dog”

They now have about 40 trained security officers under their employ. But they’ve been able to expand their services, offering self-defense, gun safety, and certification, and even active shooter training. In total, they offer more than 20 different courses.

Leija said 2023 has been a successful and informative year, as their bodyguard and private security services prove to be the most in demand. They shared that they have been contracted for everything from weddings and work functions to Hollywood film sets and personal home protection. It is here that Leija said some misconceptions about their line of work continue to persist.

“There’s been a lot of negativity for the industry of private security… There are companies and people that have done not so good for the industry by wearing so much tactical gear they look like they’re going to Afghanistan really, and they’re just standing inside of a wedding event,” said Leija.

While he and Pugh do come from a military background, they say it is the structure and discipline they learned there that they work to incorporate, not the gear.

“We are not police officers; we provide a client. We protect people and property,” Pugh said.

“We bring that same military customs courtesies and standards to our training room when we teach security officers,” added Leija.

Shadow, the Lone Star Tactical “Security dog”

With 2023 behind them, they say 2024 is ripe with the possibility to expand their brand and branch out into new and exciting ventures.

“2024 is going to be a year of taking 2023, building upon it, and working more on the business than in the business,” Leija said.

Leija explained that with the success of the past year, they will be able to hire more full-time instructors to handle training and courses so that the business can focus on larger contracts and widening the reach of their Abilene-based services.