BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Out of the past 14 days, 13 of those days have been 100° or higher in the greater Abilene area. Looking ahead to this week, the next seven days are expected to be the same.

There is a broad area of high pressure (ridge) to the west near the four corners region of the US. That area has been shifting around the past few days, which brought the heat back to the area after the front from this weekend.

Broad areas of high pressure can create what is called a heat dome. That happens when strong, high-pressure atmospheric conditions combine with the forces from La Niña/ El Niño, creating vast areas of scorching heat that gets trapped under the high-pressure “dome.”

The heat dome is forecasted to spread into the Midwest by the start of next week, meaning we will continue to stay hot through at least the start of August.

Above is one of the forecast model runs for the 850mb level. This upper level above the surface has a strong correlation to the surface level in regard to temperatures and severe weather.

With the hot and dry conditions set to continue for a while, how will that affect the drought conditions in the Big Country?

According to the US Drought Monitor, a majority of the Lone Star State are under moderate drought conditions. Towards the center of the state, droughts are still pretty bad.

For the Big Country, we have every stage of drought conditions. There is little to no drought towards the north of the area near King and Knox counties. The central portion of the area is just abnormally dry.

We expect moderate to severe drought towards the south from Sterling County into the Heartland. Comanche County actually has a patch of extreme drought conditions.

Above is the latest seasonal drought from the Climate Prediction Center. Through the end of October, the drought conditions are expected to stay about the same or even develop more than the current state.

Overall, this tells us that we are expecting fairly dry conditions or at least not enough precipitation to improve the drought conditions during this time period. Drought conditions will stay the same or worsen for majority of Texas.