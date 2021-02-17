What grocery stores are open in Abilene?

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The winter storm has brought several complications to the Key City, from rolling power blackouts to a shortage of water. This has left the Abilene community confused about where they can get their groceries. Here’s a list of open grocery stores.

H-E-B

H-E-B in Abilene will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.



United Supermarkets

The United Family of stores in Texas will close grocery store operations at 9 p.m., with the exception of 24-hour locations. All United Supermarkets, Amigos, and Market Street stores in Texas will close at 9 p.m.

The 24-hour stores will remain open around the clock to serve guests with grocery and pharmacy needs.

Walmart:

Walmart on Hwy 351 is open. The store will remain open until 11:00 a.m.



