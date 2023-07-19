GORMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – What really happened to Krista Kay Brown? It was May 2021 when she was last seen, it was July 2022 when her skeletal remains were found off the highway in Ranger, and it was February 2023 when those remains were positively identified. The family is still looking for closure today.

Krista’s mother spoke with KTAB/KRBC just days after the one year anniversary of her remains being found had passed. Still, the Brown family still seeks closure over the loss of Krista.

A few strands of auburn hair and the top denture with a fading letter “K” is all Kathy Brown has left of her daughter. She grasped a wooden box holding her daughter’s ashes as she remembers the nearly year-and-a-half long search for answers about what happened to her baby girl.

“I’ll always have her with me, but I have no closure,” Kathy said of the ashes, “because I don’t know what happened to her and I don’t know what the last hours of her life was like.”

The cause of Krista’s death still remains a mystery, but her mother told KTAB/KRBC new rumors surrounding her death have swirled across the area, only adding to the stress and heartbreak she is enduring.

“We’ve heard she overdosed and they just got rid of the body, hoping no one would ever find it,” Kathy relayed.

While Kathy did confirm her daughter battled a drug addiction off and on for years, she said the idea of her overdosing does not line up with evidence she was given.

“There were no clothes found with the body, and supposedly, when they found her body, there were no feet or hands,” said Kathy.

Kathy showed KTAB/KRBC a handwritten letter Krista wrote prior to her disappearance in 2021 that only adds to the mystery surrounding her death.

The letter reads: “When I’m long gone, who’s going to miss me? Anyone at all? Will there be a good many searching to find me looking until I’m found? Maybe I’ll never be found. Maybe no one loves me enough to care why in the hell I’ve been disappeared yet again without a sound or trace.”

In what was perhaps the last letter Krista was able to write to her family, Kathy Brown said she could sense fear in her daughter’s writing with each line she read. She compared it to the last voicemail she received from Krista in May 2021, the week before she disappeared, in which you can hear Krista speaking with a man’s voice grumbling in the background.

“Just call me, mom. It’s Frank’s phone. I love you.”

Ashes, strands of hair, one voicemail, and a heartfelt letter are the only tangible items Kathy Brown has left of her daughter’s life.

With tears swelling in her eyes, Kathy told KTAB/KRBC she lives ‘an empty life’ without her daughter by her side. But the good memories of her daughter are being trumped by a menagerie of open-ended questions, and only few answers.

“I don’t care if anyone goes to jail or not. I just want to know what happened to my baby,” Kathy added. “Because that’s what she is and I’m never going to see her again.”

According to the Eastland County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation is still open and ongoing.