ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Zoo says their animals have spent this snow day like many members of the Big Country: indoors. But not all of them have stayed inside.

The zoo says many of the species there that are not native to Texas have spent the day playing with toys, eating their usual meals and staying warm, while members of the Animal Care and Maintenance teams keep them safe.

“We have some of the most dedicated team members in the Zoological world,” Abilene Zoo Director Jesse Pottebuam said in a news release. “Thank you Zoo Crew for your passion, serving the animal collection at the Abilene Zoo.”

Not all of the animals stayed cooped up all day, however, as the zoo released video of two lions playing soccer in the snow.

Abagebe the lion chose to practice her control and footwork, while Saba the lion warmed up with a wall drill.

To see the lions playing in the snow, watch the attached video.