ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As Juneteenth approaches, the majority of the City of Abilene offices will be closed in observance.
On June 19, the Rose Park Senior Center will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for a Juneteenth meal for residents 55 years old and up at no cost. The Abilene Zoo, splash pads, and Adventure Cover will remain open on regular hours.
Closed on June 19:
- City Hall
- Abilene Taylor County Public Health District and MERCY Health Clinic
- Parks and Recreation administration office
- Convention Center offices
- Abilene Regional Airport administration office
- Recreation Centers
- Abilene Animal Shelter
- Police and Fire administration offices
- Solid Waste Services offices
- Environmental Recycling Center, Brush Center, & Citizens Convenience Center
- Municipal Court (citations due 6/19/23 will be due 6/20/23 with no penalty)
- Main, Mockingbird, and South libraries
Contact (325) 676-6000 for water emergencies and (325) 673-8331 (Abilene Police Dispatch) for animal-related emergencies. There will not be trash pickup or CityLink Transits.