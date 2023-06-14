ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As Juneteenth approaches, the majority of the City of Abilene offices will be closed in observance.

On June 19, the Rose Park Senior Center will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for a Juneteenth meal for residents 55 years old and up at no cost. The Abilene Zoo, splash pads, and Adventure Cover will remain open on regular hours.

Closed on June 19:

City Hall

Abilene Taylor County Public Health District and MERCY Health Clinic

Parks and Recreation administration office

Convention Center offices

Abilene Regional Airport administration office

Recreation Centers

Abilene Animal Shelter

Police and Fire administration offices

Solid Waste Services offices

Environmental Recycling Center, Brush Center, & Citizens Convenience Center

Municipal Court (citations due 6/19/23 will be due 6/20/23 with no penalty)

Main, Mockingbird, and South libraries

Contact (325) 676-6000 for water emergencies and (325) 673-8331 (Abilene Police Dispatch) for animal-related emergencies. There will not be trash pickup or CityLink Transits.