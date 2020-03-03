What is on the Super Tuesday ballot?

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – There is confusion concerning tomorrow’s primary election, city elections in May, and November’s general election.

According to Freda Ragan, Taylor County elections administrator, tomorrow’s primary election is a nominating process political parties use to select their candidates for later elections.

If you would like to see sample ballots from different precincts click HERE.

If you would like to see the Candidate Ballot Information click HERE.

However, there are more elections on the way…

“The next election will be held on Saturday, May 2, and that election is our local city and school elections, and I believe there may be some confusion on that… because the candidates are already placing their campaign signs into the areas,” said Freda Ragan.

There will also be statewide propositions on the primary ballots, those are just questions on poll. Political parties getting a feel of what their voters think “Should” happen.