Breaking News
Abilene, Wylie ISDs now closed through Friday due to COVID-19, next week could be affected too
1  of  40
Closings and Delays
Abilene ISD Anson ISD AOK Driving School Baird ISD Bangs ISD Blackwell ISD Blanket ISD Breckenridge ISD Brookesmith ISD Brownwood ISD Cisco College - Abilene Cisco College - Cisco Cisco ISD Clyde CISD Coleman ISD Early ISD Eastland ISD Eula ISD Gorman ISD Hardin Simmons University Hawley ISD Howard Payne University Jim Ned CISD Lueders-Avoca ISD May ISD McMurry University Moran ISD Panther Creek CISD Premier High School - Abilene Ranger College Ranger ISD Rising Star ISD Roby CISD Santa Anna ISD Snyder ISD St. John's Episcopal TSTC - All Campuses Winters ISD Wylie ISD Zephyr ISD

What to do if you’re laid off due to coronavirus pandemic

Main News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

A vending box for a job listing newspaper. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

As the new coronavirus continues to assault the U.S. economy, the chance that many American workers could lose their jobs in the economic downturn becomes a real possibility.

As COVID-19 spreads, social distancing is resulting in the closure of schools, retail stores, bars and restaurants, while means of travel such as flights and cruises are being canceled. In addition, millions of Americans are working from home.

For employees who lose their jobs through no fault of their own, filing for unemployment benefits could be the next step. Eligibility is determined by the requirements of individual states, which have their own unemployment insurance programs. You must choose your state to find out specific requirements.

Other benefits and programs include educational and self-employment help. Education and training programs are typically offered free or at no cost, while self-employment programs assist jobless workers in starting their own business.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss