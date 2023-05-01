BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As another week began on Monday, so did another month. May is officially here, which is often associated with summertime as the school year comes to an end, graduations, and plenty of trips are planned for summer vacation.

Just last year, the month of May brought the summer heat to the Big Country fast. Every day last May recorded above average temperatures while many days saw triple digits.

High temperatures were in the triple digits by the end of the first week; May 6, 2022, to be exact. The next two days set record highs of 107°. Temperatures then proceeded to hang around the 100-degree mark for the next two weeks while setting another record high of 107° on May 19, 2022.

The only thing that didn’t happen during last May was rainfall. According to the Daily Almanac from the Climate Prediction Center, not even a full inch of rain was recorded for the month of May at Abilene Regional Airport. Just above 3/4 of an inch was recorded.

Based on the latest temperature and precipitation outlook for this May, we are not expecting triple digit temperatures just yet, and not expecting too much rainfall ahead.

As seen on the map above, most of the Central US is neither in a zone of above normal temperatures or below normal temperatures. All of Texas will be in an equal chances zone, meaning we have the potential to see both above normal and below normal conditions.

For example, we are expecting above normal temperatures this week. That may not be the case for the next. Overall, there is not much of a noticeable difference from our average conditions for May. A similar situation is expected for the precipitation chances for the month.

The Big Country seems to be on the cusp of an above normal precipitation zone. Given that our region is under equal chances for precipitation, this outlook gives us a higher chance to see more rainfall.

Due to the placement of the below average region, off to the north and above average region just to the east, we are in a more favorable zone for better rainfall potential. The question remains, how much we will actually get?

For the week ahead, a slow warming trend will be headed to the Big Country with highs back in the 90s by Friday. Thursday is expected to be the best chance for showers and thunderstorms in the area while some scattered showers are possible Tuesday night into Wednesday for the western parts of the Big Country.