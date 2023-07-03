ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As another summer month begins, looking ahead to tomorrow, July 4 conditions will be ideal to get those grills fired up and set off some fireworks and enjoy the day America’s Independence Day.

There are still burn bans in effect in some counties so make sure it is safe in your area. Plenty of sunshine in store for the day will allow highs to get up into the mid to upper 90’s across the area.

Heat index values could in the triple digits so please stay hydrated if you plan on being outside throughout the day. Winds will be light out of the south up to 10mph.

Conditions are expected to be mainly dry through the end of the week as a high-pressure system approaches the area by the end of the week.

The ‘cooler’ temperatures have been nice, but the heat will crank back up this week eventually getting back into the triple digits by Saturday.

As far the rest of July, we are expecting above normal temperatures for all of the Lone Star State. The average high for this time of year is 95 degrees so triple digits are expected to return.

The Big Country has definitely seen its fair share of rainy days this year and the drought conditions have improved dramatically since the beginning of April.

This is the drought monitor for the areas covered by the National Weather Service office in San Angelo.

There were extreme drought conditions from Scurry and Mitchell counties into portions of Taylor and Jones counties. Comanche and Mills counties in the Heartland also under extreme drought conditions.

The latest drought monitor above on the right shows a major improvement in the past two to three months. Now those areas of extreme droughts are now moderately dry and abnormally dry for the remainder of the area.

Not sure how long these conditions will hold given the precipitation outlook over the next few weeks are trending drier than normal with warmer than normal temperatures expected.

BCH meteorologist will keep you updated with anything weather related for the Big Country.