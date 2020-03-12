What we know about the 36 coronavirus patients in Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There are 36 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, in Texas as of March 12, with zero deaths from the disease at this stage.

The 36 cases in the state include confirmed cases and presumptive positive cases, which means a patient has tested positive for the virus at a local public health laboratory, but those results are pending CDC confirmation.

The youngest coronavirus patient is a three-year-old living in Collin County, near Dallas. The oldest patients are in their 70s.

Of the 36 cases in the state, 11 involve people who were infected while abroad. Those people were placed under quarantine at the Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio.

The biggest hotbed for coronavirus in Texas is in the Houston area, where 18 people have been diagnosed.

Another seven are either confirmed or presumptive positive cases in the Dallas area.

While people are being monitored for the coronavirus in the Austin area, there are currently no confirmed or presumptive positive cases.

Known cases in Texas (updated March 12, 2020)*

Case County Age M/F Gender Note 1. Dallas 77 F Female Out-of-state traveler 2. Dallas 50s NA Contact of patient above 3. Collin 30s M Male Traveled to California 4. Collin NA F Female Wife of patient above 5. Collin 3 NA Child of patients above 6. Tarrant NA NA Traveled to Kentucky 7. Dallas 50s NA Traveled out of state 8. Montgomery 40s M Male Did not travel outside Texas 9. Montgomery 40s F Female Traveled to New Orleans 10. Montgomery 40s M Male Traveled to Florida 11. Houston 15-25 F Female New York resident 12. Houston 60s M Male 13. Houston 60s F Female 14. Harris 20s F Female Traveled to Italy 15. Harris 60s M Male 16. Harris NA M Male 17. Harris NA F Female Rice University staff member 18. Harris 40s M Male 19. Harris 60s F Female Traveled to Egypt 20. Fort Bend 60s F Female Traveled to Egypt 21. Fort Bend 60s F Female Traveled to Egypt 22. Fort Bend 70s M Male Traveled to Egypt 23. Fort Bend NA NA Traveled to Egypt 24. Fort Bend NA NA Traveled to Egypt 25. Fort Bend NA NA Traveled to Egypt

*Information about the coronavirus patients quarantined at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland was not immediately available. However, nine were on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship, one is from the Wuhan group of quarantined passengers, and one was transferred from the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego.

Events have been canceled across the country and in Texas, including SXSW, which sees hundreds of thousands of people flocking to Austin every March.

The Houston Rodeo has also been canceled, while the suspension of the NBA means there will be no San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets or Dallas Mavericks games in the near future.