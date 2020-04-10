Whataburger offers buy one get one deal

What a deal! Buy one Whataburger, get one free. The chain's promotion runs through April 19th.

by: CNN

(CNN) — What-a-deal.

Whataburger is offering a buy a Whataburger, get one free promotion.

It’s available on orders through the chain’s app or website and at participating locations.

Customers must have a Whataburger account.

The order has to include at least one ‘number one’ Whataburger.

Any add-ons are extra.

The BOGO promotion runs through April 19.

