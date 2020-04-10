(CNN) — What-a-deal.
Whataburger is offering a buy a Whataburger, get one free promotion.
It’s available on orders through the chain’s app or website and at participating locations.
Customers must have a Whataburger account.
The order has to include at least one ‘number one’ Whataburger.
Any add-ons are extra.
The BOGO promotion runs through April 19.
- As U.S. nears 500,000 coronavirus cases, should health care workers get hazard pay?
- Abilene: Stronger together
- Brownwood nursing home now has 5 COVID-19 cases
- FTC: New scams arise as stimulus checks are expected
- Whataburger offers buy one get one deal