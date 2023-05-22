ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A severe weather system is well underway as another week of May begins. The atmosphere is very unstable this week, so there is potential for strong to severe storms everyday this week. Storms have been brewing up towards the Panhandle since early Monday afternoon.

There were a few severe thunderstorm warnings in the Panhandle, along with flood advisories. Monday night, those storms are expected to hit the Big Country.

There is already a severe thunderstorm watch for King, Knox, Kent, and Stonewall counties until 10:00 p.m. Monday. All hazards of severe weather is possible with large hail and damaging winds being the main hazards.

Expected conditions include hail that could be up to the size of a golf ball, and damaging winds around 60 to 70 miles per hour. Flooding and an isolated tornado is also possible.

There is another slight chance for severe thunderstorms Tuesday for the area. All hazards will be possible again, and also more of the area is in the slight risk. That means more areas have the potential to see severe thunderstorms.

For Monday, only the northwestern part of the area has the best chance to see severe storms. Tuesday, pretty much all of the area will have a good chance for severe storms. Parts of the Heartland is under a marginal risk.

Storm possibility remains for Wednesday into the end of the week, so this is a week to definitely be weather aware. Use BCH’s Interactive Radar to keep track of what’s going on in your area.