TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Early voting for this year’s November election began Monday morning and will run through Friday evening, Nov. 3. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7. There, you may vote on state issues like electric generating facilities, broadband access, amendments to the Teacher Retirement System of Texas, and more. Below is a list of county-specific elections for Taylor County.

ABILENE-TAYLOR COUNTY EVENTS VENUE DISTRICT PROPOSITION A

Authorizing the Abilene-Taylor County Events Venue District to finance a venue project for the planning, acquisition, establishment. development, construction, renovation, maintenance and/or operation of the Venue Project, to-wit: City of Abilene Frontier Texas!, a museum and visitors center for transportation and Western Heritage; and the Expo Center of Taylor County; together with related infrastructure and other related improvements, and to impose a hotel occupancy tax at a maximum rate of two percent (2%) of the price paid for a room in a hotel in the City of Abilene. Texas and Taylor County, Texas for the purpose of financing the Venue Project, as provided by Chapter 335, Local Government Code, as amended. If approved, the maximum hotel occupancy tax rate imposed from all sources in Abilene-Taylor County Events Venue District would be fifteen percent (15%) of the price paid for a room in a hotel.

CITY OF ABILENE PROPOSITION A

The issuance of $15,000,000 in general obligation bonds for improvements to the City Zoo and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds.

CITY OF ABILENE PROPOSITION B

The issuance of $28,000,000 in general obligation bonds for improvements to City recreation centers and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds.

CITY OF ABILENE PROPOSITION C

The issuance of $9,000,000 in general obligation bonds for City hike and bike trails and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds.

MERKEL INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT PROPOSITION A

“The issuance of $24,700,000 of bonds by the Merkel Independent School District for the purposes of designing, constructing, renovating, improving, upgrading, updating, acquiring, and equipping school facilities and the necessary sites for school facilities and the levying of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and the cost of any credit agreements executed in connection with the bonds. THIS IS A PROPERTY TAX INCREASE.”

MERKEL INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT PROPOSITION B

“The issuance of $2,300,000 of bonds by the Merkel Independent School District for the purposes of designing, constructing, renovating, improving, upgrading, updating, acquiring, and equipping school athletic facilities, the necessary sites for school athletic facilities, and the levying of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and the cost of any credit agreements executed in connection with the bonds. THIS IS A PROPERTY TAX INCREASE.”

WYLIE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT PROPOSITION A

The issuance of $234,000,000 of bonds by the Wylie Independent School District for expanding District-wide safety and security improvements an facility renovations; technology infrastructure, expanding Wylie High School; a new elementary campus; expanding East Intermediate Campus; artificial turf at play fields; new tennis facilities; improvements to baseball/softball fields; paving and parking improvements; the purchase of necessary sites for school facilities; and the purchase of school buses and vehicles, and the levying the tax in payment thereof. THIS IS A PROPERTY TAX INCREASE.

WYLIE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT PROPOSITION B

The issuance of $29,000,000 of bonds by the Wylie Independent School District for a new Multi-purpose Community Event Center, and levying the tax in payment thereof. THIS IS A PROPERTY TAX INCREASE.

WYLIE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT PROPOSITION C

The issuance of $6,000,000 of bonds (with maximum maturity of five years) by the Wylie Independent School District for instructional technology devices and levying the tax in payment thereof. THIS IS A PROPERTY TAX INCREASE.

JIM NED CONSOLIDATED INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT PROPOSITION A

The issuance of $23,480,274 school building bonds for the design, construction, acquisition, rehabilitation, renovation, expansion, improvement, and equipment of school buildings in the district, and levying and imposition of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and the costs of any credit agreements. THIS IS A PROPERTY TAX INCREASE.

JIM NED CONSOLIDATED INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT PROPOSITION B

The issuance of $4,862,217 school building bonds for the design, construction, acquisition, rehabilitation, renovation, expansion, improvement, and equipment of a new performing arts auditorium, and levying and imposition of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and the costs of any credit agreements. THIS IS A PROPERTY TAX INCREASE.