ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As one of the biggest holiday weekends draws near, take a look what will be open and closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Years Eve.

Christmas Eve:

Abilene Teachers Federal Credit Union – Drive-through open 9:00 a.m. to noon

Abilene Zoo – open

Best Buy – 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

CityLink Transit – regular service

Deep Dive Deals – 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Emergency Veterinary Clinic, Abilene – All day

First National Bank – Closed

HEB – 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Hendricks Urgent Care (all Abilene locations) – 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Mall of Abilene – 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Potter’s Pizza – 11:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The Paramount – Closed

Walmart – 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Christmas Day:

CityLink Transit – Closed

Deep Dive Deals – Closed

Emergency Veterinary Clinic, Abilene – All day

First National Bank – Closed

HEB – Closed

Hendricks Urgent Care (all Abilene locations) – Closed

Mall of Abilene – Closed

The Paramount – Closed

Walmart – Closed

New Years Eve:

Abilene Teachers Federal Credit Union – Drive-through open 9:00 a.m. to noon

Emergency Veterinary Clinic, Abilene – All day

HEB – 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Hendricks Urgent Care (all Abilene locations) – 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Mall of Abilene – 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Potter’s Pizza – 11:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The Paramount – Closed

The City of Abilene Closures:

December 23-26 and January 2 – City Hall, Taylor County Public Health District, MERCY Health Clinic, Convention Center office, Airport administration office, Parks & Recreation office and centers, animal shelter, APD and AFD administration offices, Solid Waste Services, libraries, municipal court

Trash pick up – no service on December 23 and January 6

County Offices Closures:

Brown – December 23-26

– December 23-26 Callahan – December 23, 26 and 30

– December 23, 26 and 30 Coleman – December 23,24

– December 23,24 Eastland – December 22, 23 and 26

– December 22, 23 and 26 Fisher – December 23, 26?

– December 23, 26? Haskell – December 22-26

– December 22-26 Nolan – December 24-25

– December 24-25 Runnels – December 23 and 26

– December 23 and 26 Scurry – December 23 and 26

– December 23 and 26 Shackelford – December 23 and 26

– December 23 and 26 Stonewall – December 22-26

– December 22-26 Taylor – December 23 and 26

– December 23 and 26 Jones, Knox, Mitchell and Stephens Counties calendars could not be found.

