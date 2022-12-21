ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As one of the biggest holiday weekends draws near, take a look what will be open and closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Years Eve.

Christmas Eve:

  • Abilene Teachers Federal Credit Union – Drive-through open 9:00 a.m. to noon
  • Abilene Zoo – open
  • Best Buy – 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • CityLink Transit – regular service
  • Deep Dive Deals – 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
  • Emergency Veterinary Clinic, Abilene – All day
  • First National Bank – Closed
  • HEB – 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
  • Hendricks Urgent Care (all Abilene locations) – 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • Mall of Abilene – 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • Potter’s Pizza – 11:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • The Paramount – Closed
  • Walmart – 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Christmas Day:

  • CityLink Transit – Closed
  • Deep Dive Deals – Closed
  • Emergency Veterinary Clinic, Abilene – All day
  • First National Bank – Closed
  • HEB – Closed
  • Hendricks Urgent Care (all Abilene locations) – Closed
  • Mall of Abilene – Closed
  • The Paramount – Closed
  • Walmart – Closed

New Years Eve:

  • Abilene Teachers Federal Credit Union – Drive-through open 9:00 a.m. to noon
  • Emergency Veterinary Clinic, Abilene – All day
  • HEB – 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.
  • Hendricks Urgent Care (all Abilene locations) – 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • Mall of Abilene – 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • Potter’s Pizza – 11:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
  • The Paramount – Closed

The City of Abilene Closures:

  • December 23-26 and January 2 – City Hall, Taylor County Public Health District, MERCY Health Clinic, Convention Center office, Airport administration office, Parks & Recreation office and centers, animal shelter, APD and AFD administration offices, Solid Waste Services, libraries, municipal court
  • Trash pick up – no service on December 23 and January 6

County Offices Closures:

