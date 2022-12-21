ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As one of the biggest holiday weekends draws near, take a look what will be open and closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Years Eve.
Christmas Eve:
- Abilene Teachers Federal Credit Union – Drive-through open 9:00 a.m. to noon
- Abilene Zoo – open
- Best Buy – 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- CityLink Transit – regular service
- Deep Dive Deals – 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Emergency Veterinary Clinic, Abilene – All day
- First National Bank – Closed
- HEB – 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Hendricks Urgent Care (all Abilene locations) – 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Mall of Abilene – 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Potter’s Pizza – 11:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- The Paramount – Closed
- Walmart – 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Christmas Day:
- CityLink Transit – Closed
- Deep Dive Deals – Closed
- Emergency Veterinary Clinic, Abilene – All day
- First National Bank – Closed
- HEB – Closed
- Hendricks Urgent Care (all Abilene locations) – Closed
- Mall of Abilene – Closed
- The Paramount – Closed
- Walmart – Closed
New Years Eve:
- Abilene Teachers Federal Credit Union – Drive-through open 9:00 a.m. to noon
- Emergency Veterinary Clinic, Abilene – All day
- HEB – 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.
- Hendricks Urgent Care (all Abilene locations) – 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Mall of Abilene – 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Potter’s Pizza – 11:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- The Paramount – Closed
The City of Abilene Closures:
- December 23-26 and January 2 – City Hall, Taylor County Public Health District, MERCY Health Clinic, Convention Center office, Airport administration office, Parks & Recreation office and centers, animal shelter, APD and AFD administration offices, Solid Waste Services, libraries, municipal court
- Trash pick up – no service on December 23 and January 6
County Offices Closures:
- Brown – December 23-26
- Callahan – December 23, 26 and 30
- Coleman – December 23,24
- Eastland – December 22, 23 and 26
- Fisher – December 23, 26?
- Haskell – December 22-26
- Nolan – December 24-25
- Runnels – December 23 and 26
- Scurry – December 23 and 26
- Shackelford – December 23 and 26
- Stonewall – December 22-26
- Taylor – December 23 and 26
- Jones, Knox, Mitchell and Stephens Counties calendars could not be found.
Editor’s note: If you know of a closure or opening that you want included in this article, click here to email the details