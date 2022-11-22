ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – You’re bound to forget an ingredient or burn a dish every Thanksgiving holiday. Not to jinx anything, but just in case, here’s a list of Abilene openings and closures this Thanksgiving and Black Friday.
City services, closed Thursday and Friday
According to the City of Abilene, city offices and service centers will be closed Thursday, November 24, and Friday, November 25, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Abilene Police and Fire will be in operation. For water emergencies, call the water hotline at (325) 676-6000. For animal related emergencies, contact APD Dispatch at (325) 673-8331.
- City Hall
- Abilene Taylor County Public Health District & MERCY Health Clinic
- Convention Center offices
- Abilene Regional Airport administration office
- Parks & Recreation office, recreation centers, & senior services
- Abilene Animal Shelter
- Police & Fire administration offices
- Solid Waste Services office & Environmental Recycling Center
- Water Utility Customer Service Center
- Abilene Municipal Court
- Main & Mockingbird libraries
- Abilene Zoo (closed Thursday, open Friday)
Trash pick-up
- Thursday – no service
- Friday – essential commercial services only
CityLink Transit
- Thursday – no service
- Friday – fixed route, Saturday service with no evening service
Abilene stores’ Thanksgiving Day & Black Friday hours
Best Buy
Thursday; closed
Friday; opens at 5:00 a.m.
Big Lots
Thursday; 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Friday; 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.
CVS
Thursday; 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.
Friday; 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.
Dollar General
Thursday; 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Friday; regular business hours
Family Dollar
Thursday; 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Friday; regular business hours
Five Below
Thursday; closed
Friday; 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
HEB
Thursday; 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Friday; 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.
Home Depot
Thursday; closed
Friday; opens at 6:00 a.m.
JCPenney
Thursday; closed
Friday; 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Kohls
Thursday; closed
Friday; 5:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. into Saturday
Michaels
Thursday; closed
Friday; 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Old Navy
Thursday; closed
Friday; 5:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.
Sam’s Club
Thursday; closed
Friday; open at 8:00 a.m. to members
Target
Thursday; closed
Friday; 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
TJ Maxx
Thursday; closed
Friday; 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
United Supermarkets
Thursday; closed
Friday; regular hours
Walgreens
Thursday; regular hours
Friday; regular hours
Walmart
Thursday; closed
Friday; opens at 5:00 a.m.
Abilene restaurants’ Thanksgiving Day & Black Friday hours
Beehive Restaurant
Thursday; closed
Friday; 5:00 to 10:00 p.m.
Betty Rose’s Little Brisket
Thursday; closed
Friday; 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Blue Sky
Thursday; closed
Friday; 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Chick-fil-A
Thursday; closed
Friday; regular hours
Denny’s
Thursday; open 24 hours
Friday; open 24 hours
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop
Thursday; closed
Friday; regular hours
Golden Corral
Thursday; 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Friday; 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Hawaii Ramen Noodle & Poke Bowl
Thursday; closed
Friday; 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Hooters
Thursday; 4:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. next day
Friday; regular hours
Jason’s Deli
Thursday; closed
Friday; 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
La Torcia Brick Oven Pizza
Thursday; closed
Friday; 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Red Robin
Thursday; closed
Friday; 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.
Sharon’s Barbeque
Thursday; closed
Friday; 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Taylor County Taphouse
Thursday; closed
Friday; 3:00 to 11:00 p.m.
Texas Roadhouse
Thursday; closed
Friday; 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.
In addition, just about 20-minute drive east of Abilene, Circa 1880 Restaurant & Co. in Baird will be open Thanksgiving Day.
Happy Thanksgiving from BigCountryHomepage.com!