What’s open & closed in Abilene this 2022 Thanksgiving?

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – You’re bound to forget an ingredient or burn a dish every Thanksgiving holiday. Not to jinx anything, but just in case, here’s a list of Abilene openings and closures this Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

Editor’s Note: If you would like to add to this list, please email the details to KTABDigital@nexstar.tv.

City services, closed Thursday and Friday

According to the City of Abilene, city offices and service centers will be closed Thursday, November 24, and Friday, November 25, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Abilene Police and Fire will be in operation. For water emergencies, call the water hotline at (325) 676-6000. For animal related emergencies, contact APD Dispatch at (325) 673-8331.

City Hall

Abilene Taylor County Public Health District & MERCY Health Clinic

Convention Center offices

Abilene Regional Airport administration office

Parks & Recreation office, recreation centers, & senior services

Abilene Animal Shelter

Police & Fire administration offices

Solid Waste Services office & Environmental Recycling Center

Water Utility Customer Service Center

Abilene Municipal Court

Main & Mockingbird libraries

Abilene Zoo (closed Thursday, open Friday)

Trash pick-up

Thursday – no service

Friday – essential commercial services only

CityLink Transit

Thursday – no service

Friday – fixed route, Saturday service with no evening service

Have a question about city closures? Ask it here!

Abilene stores’ Thanksgiving Day & Black Friday hours

Best Buy

Thursday; closed

Friday; opens at 5:00 a.m.

Big Lots

Thursday; 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Friday; 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

CVS

Thursday; 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Friday; 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Dollar General

Thursday; 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Friday; regular business hours

Family Dollar

Thursday; 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Friday; regular business hours

Five Below

Thursday; closed

Friday; 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

HEB

Thursday; 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Friday; 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Home Depot

Thursday; closed

Friday; opens at 6:00 a.m.

JCPenney

Thursday; closed

Friday; 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Kohls

Thursday; closed

Friday; 5:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. into Saturday

Michaels

Thursday; closed

Friday; 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Old Navy

Thursday; closed

Friday; 5:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Sam’s Club

Thursday; closed

Friday; open at 8:00 a.m. to members

Target

Thursday; closed

Friday; 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

TJ Maxx

Thursday; closed

Friday; 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

United Supermarkets

Thursday; closed

Friday; regular hours

Walgreens

Thursday; regular hours

Friday; regular hours

Walmart

Thursday; closed

Friday; opens at 5:00 a.m.

Abilene restaurants’ Thanksgiving Day & Black Friday hours

Beehive Restaurant

Thursday; closed

Friday; 5:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Betty Rose’s Little Brisket

Thursday; closed

Friday; 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Blue Sky

Thursday; closed

Friday; 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Chick-fil-A

Thursday; closed

Friday; regular hours

Denny’s

Thursday; open 24 hours

Friday; open 24 hours

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

Thursday; closed

Friday; regular hours

Golden Corral

Thursday; 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Friday; 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Hawaii Ramen Noodle & Poke Bowl

Thursday; closed

Friday; 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Hooters

Thursday; 4:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. next day

Friday; regular hours

Jason’s Deli

Thursday; closed

Friday; 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

La Torcia Brick Oven Pizza

Thursday; closed

Friday; 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Red Robin

Thursday; closed

Friday; 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Sharon’s Barbeque

Thursday; closed

Friday; 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Taylor County Taphouse

Thursday; closed

Friday; 3:00 to 11:00 p.m.

Texas Roadhouse

Thursday; closed

Friday; 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

In addition, just about 20-minute drive east of Abilene, Circa 1880 Restaurant & Co. in Baird will be open Thanksgiving Day.

Happy Thanksgiving from BigCountryHomepage.com!