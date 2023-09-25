ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Have you ever wondered what use those traffic light cameras have? Interestingly enough, they are no longer for catching drivers running red lights.

The Abilene Police Department (APD) is currently using them at 35 different intersections around the Key City for anything from traffic control to helping with investigations. Some of those investigations include catching suspects fleeing crime scenes, or stopping drivers with warrants or expired license plates.

Eddy Hernandez is in charge of the real-time information center at APD. He told KTAB/KRBC, “My goal is to make sure that by the end of the year or early next year, all those cameras are being live streamed to the police department.”

Hernandez said he would also like to increase license plate reader cameras to have them more stationary.

“All of the police Tahoes at this time have license plate reader cameras, so I want fixed cameras that are constantly picking up those license plate feeds,” Hernandez explained.

In addition to the 35 cameras currently at intersections, APD said it is looking to purchase a server that will allow them to add more cameras throughout the city.

“This server will allow us access up to 100 camera feeds with the ultimate goal of giving us live-time views,” added Interim Police Chief Doug Wrenn.

APD will be requesting City Council’s approval at this Thursday’s meeting to purchase the real-time footage server and, eventually, more cameras.