ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In-person early voting for the May 6 city and school elections will begin Monday, April 24, and end Tuesday, May 2.

The deadline to request an Offical mail-in ballot is 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25. Voters must submit an application to the Taylor County Elections Office in writing and signed by the applicant using ink and paper. The application can be submitted in person at the elections office or by mail. Once reviewed and accepted, the voter will be mailed an official mail-in ballot.

Residents can cast their vote in person at one of the following locations:

Taylor County Plaza:

400 Oak Street, Suite 101-A, Abilene, TX

April 24 through 28 – 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

May 1 and May 2 – 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Mall of Abilene:

4310 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene, TX

April 24 through 28 – 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

May 1 and May 2 – 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

United Supermarket:

3301 South 14th Street, Abilene, TX

April 24 through 28 – 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

May 1 and May 2 – 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Abilene City Hall:

555 Walnut Street, Abilene, TX

April 24 through 28 – 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

May 1 and May 2 – 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Merkel City Hall:

100 Kent Street, Merkel, TX

April 24 through 28 – 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

May 1 and May 2 – 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Merkel ISD Administration Bldg:

314 Manchester Street, Merkel, TX

April 24 through 28 – 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

May 1 and May 2 – 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Buffalo Gap Town Hall:

709 Litel Street, Buffalo Gap, TX

April 24 through 28 – 8:00 a.m. to noon and 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

May 1 and May 2 – 8:00 a.m. to noon and 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Jim Ned CISD Administration Bldg:

441 Graham Street, Tuscola, TX

April 24 through 28 – 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

May 1 and May 2 – 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Tuscola City Hall: