ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – For some people, dinner on December 25 is not a home-cooked meal, but rather a meal prepared by a restaurant. Here are some food establishments in or around Abilene that will be open on Christmas Day.

China Star- 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Denny’s – All day (All locations)

Golden Chopsticks – 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Golden Corral – 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Huddle House (Tye) – 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

IHOP – All day (Both Abilene and Clyde locations)

Starbucks – 2626 Enterprise Drive: 7:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Starbucks – 4150 Buffalo Gap Road: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Szechuan – 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Tokyo Asian Fusion – 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Editor’s note: If you know of a restaurant that you want included in this article, click here to email the details.