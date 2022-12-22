ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – For some people, dinner on December 25 is not a home-cooked meal, but rather a meal prepared by a restaurant. Here are some food establishments in or around Abilene that will be open on Christmas Day.
- China Star- 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- Denny’s – All day (All locations)
- Golden Chopsticks – 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- Golden Corral – 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Huddle House (Tye) – 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
- IHOP – All day (Both Abilene and Clyde locations)
- Starbucks – 2626 Enterprise Drive: 7:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Starbucks – 4150 Buffalo Gap Road: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Szechuan – 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- Tokyo Asian Fusion – 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Editor’s note: If you know of a restaurant that you want included in this article, click here to email the details.