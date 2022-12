ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Hunger Coalition, known for its summer meal program, has some opportunities for those in need of a meal this winter.

Take a look at the flyer below, provided by the Abilene Hunger Coalition, to learn where and how to get your free meal.

Abilene Hunger Coalition: 2022 winter meals

This free winter meal program begins Monday, January 2 and will go through Friday, January 6.