BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – A uniform election is coming up and with it, you’ll be able to cast your vote for Supreme Court Justice, Texas Governor, and other local bonds or ordinances. Early voting begins Monday, October 28.

By alphabetical order

BROWN COUNTY

Early voting:

Brown County Elections Office – 613 North Fisk Street, Suite 200 in Brownwood

8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; Monday, October 24 through Friday, Oct. 28

8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 31 through Wednesday, November 2

7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.; Thursday and Friday, Nov. 3-4

Election day:

7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.; Tuesday, Nov. 8

Brownwood

Church of the Living God – 1800 Good Shepherd

Southside Baptist Church – 1219 Indian Creek Drive

New Life Assembly of God Church – 1910 Indian Creek Road

Brown County Elections Office – 613 North Fisk Street, Suite 200

Crossroads Baptist Church – 6400 Park Road

Brownwood ISD Administration Building – 2707 Southside Drive

Coggin Avenue Baptist Church – 1806 Coggin Avenue, Sunday School Building

Rocky Creek Baptist Church – 4301 County Road 557 & Highway 279

Brookesmith

Brookesmith High School – 13400 FM 586 South

May

May Community Center – 19150 Highway 183 North

Early

First Baptist Church – 103 Garmon Drive

Northridge Baptist Church – 4875 Highway 183 North

Blanket

First United Methodist Church – 517 Main

Zephyr

Zephyr Community Center – 11275 County Road 281

Bangs

Bangs Community Center – 406 Spencer

CALLAHAN COUNTY

Early voting:

8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 24 through Friday, Nov. 4

Extended hours for Baird and Clyde:

7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.; Tuesday, Oct. 25 and Nov. 1

Callahan County Temporary Operation Building – 1257 FM 2047 in Baird

Clyde JPI Office – 208 Oak Street

Cross Plains Community Center – 108 Beech

Election day:

7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.; Tuesday, Nov. 8

Clyde

Clyde JPI Office – 208 Oak Street

Eula

Eula School- 6040 FM 603

Baird

Callahan County Temporary Operation Building – 1257 FM 2047

Cross Plains

Cross Plains Community Center – 108 Beech

COLEMAN COUNTY

Early voting:

Coleman County Courthouse – 100 West Liveoak Street in Coleman

8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 24 through Friday, Oct. 28

8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; Monday Oct. 31 through Friday, Nov. 4

Election day:

7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.; Tuesday, Nov. 8

Coleman

Coleman County Courthouse – 100 West Liveoak Street

Concho Baptist Church – 1700 South Concho Street

United Christian Presbyterian Church – 1609 South Commercial Avenue

Santa Anna

Old Armory Community Center – 303 South Houston

EASTLAND COUNTY

Early voting:

Eastland County Courthouse – 100 West Main Street, Suite 104

8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 24 through Friday, Nov. 4

Election day:

7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.; Tuesday, Nov. 8

Eastland

Eastland County Courthouse – 100 West Main Street, Suite 104

Olden

Olden Community Center – 106 County Road 447

Ranger

Ranger Community Center – 718 Pine Street

Desdemona

Desdemona Activity Center – 6035 Highway 8

Gorman

Gorman Community Center – 118 South Kent Street

Lake Leon Baptist Church – 2601 FM 2214

Carbon

Carbon Community Center – 201 West Anthracite

Rising Star

Rising Star Fire Station – 127 North Main Street

Cisco

First Baptist Church – 800 Avenue E, Family Life Center

FISHER COUNTY

Early voting:

Fisher County Clerk’s Office – 109 North Angelo in Roby

Rotan City Hall – 302 West Sammy Baugh Avenue

8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 24 through Friday, Oct. 28

8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; Monday Oct. 31 through Friday, Nov. 4

Election day:

7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.; Tuesday, Nov. 8

Rotan

Rotan City Hall – 302 West Sammy Baugh Avenue

Rotan Community Center – 202 West McArthur

Rotan School Administration Building – 102 North McKinley

Roby

Fisher County Clerk’s Office – 109 North Angelo

Courthouse District Courtroom – 112 North Concho

Roby FBC Fellowship Hall – 107 North College

HASKELL COUNTY

Early voting:

Haskell County Library – 300 North Avenue E in Haskell

8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 24 through Friday, Nov. 4

Election day:

7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.; Tuesday, Nov. 8

Haskell

Haskell County Library – 300 North Avenue E

St. George Catholic Church – 901 North 16th Street

Assembly of God Church – 1500 North Avenue E

Eastside Baptist Church – 600 North 1st Street East

Experienced Citizens Center – 1404 South 1st Street

Rule

Rule First Baptist Church – 1001 Union Avenue

Rochester

Rochester Fire Department – 214 Carothers Avenue

O’Brien

O’Brien City Hall/ Rochester Fire Department – 214 Carothers Avenue

Weinert

Weinert First Baptist Church – 100 West McConnell

Paint Creek

Paint Creek First Baptist Church – 4396 FM 600

Sagerton

Sagerton Community Center – 103 Grant Avenue

JONES COUNTY

Early voting:

Jones County Activity Center – 1108 West Court Plaza

8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 24 through Friday, Oct. 28

8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; Monday Oct. 31 through Friday, Nov. 4

Election day:

7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.; Tuesday, Nov. 8

Anson

Jones County Activity Center – 1108 West Court Plaza

Hamlin

Hamlin High School – 650 Southwest 5th Street, gym foyer

Stamford

Stamford VIP Community Center – 508 East Gould

Lueders

Lueders City Hall – 201 East Main

Abilene

Ft. Phantom Baptist Church – 11343 FM 600, Fellowship Hall

Hawley

Hawley Church of Christ – 410 4th Street, Fellowship Hall

Hodges Baptist Church – 13933 County Road 495

MITCHELL COUNTY

Early voting:

Mitchell County Courthouse – 349 Oak Street in Colorado City

8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 24 through Friday, Oct. 28

8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; Monday Oct. 31 through Friday, Nov. 4

Election day:

7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.; Tuesday, Nov. 8

Colorado City

Mitchell County Courthouse – 349 Oak Street

Church of Christ – 2239 Austin Street

Westbrook

Westbrook Community Building – 302 West Thorne Street

Loraine

First Baptist Church – 503 Lightfoot Street

NOLAN COUNTY

Early voting:

Nolan County Clerk’s Office – 100 East 3rd Street, Suite 108 in Sweetwater

8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 24 through Friday, Nov. 4

Election day:

7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.; Tuesday, Nov. 8

Sweetwater

Nolan County Clerk’s Office – 100 East 3rd Street, Suite 108

Broadway Baptist Church – 710 East 3rd Street, east entrance adult sunday school class

Trinity Baptist Church – 1506 Santa Fe, banquet hall

Highland Heights United Methodist Church – 1801 Lamar Street, fellowship hall

Lamar Street Baptist Church – 513 Lamar Street, fellowship hall

Avondale Baptist Church – 1405 Hoyt Street, fellowship hall

Nolan

Nolan/Divide Community Center – 1742 FM 126, main dining area

Roscoe

First Baptist Church Roscoe – 401 Main Street, fellowship hall

Blackwell

Blackwell ISD – 610 North Alamo Avenue, Administrative Building Board Room

Maryneal

Maryneal Community Center – 210 Walnut, main lobby

RUNNELS COUNTY

Early voting:

Runnels County Election Office – 600 Strong Avenue in Ballinger

8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 24 through Friday, Oct. 28

8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; Monday Oct. 31 through Friday, Nov. 4

Election day:

7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.; Tuesday, Nov. 8

Ballinger

Runnels County Election Office – 600 Strong Avenue

Ballinger Community Center – 200 Crosson Avenue

Ballinger Admin Board Room – 802 Conda

Winters

Winters Housing Authority – 300 North Grant Street

Rives MccCreight Building – 500 South Main

Miles

Miles Weatherby Hall – 109 1st Street

Rowena

Fire Station – 504 Mary Street

SCURRY COUNTY

Early voting:

Scurry County Courthouse – 1806 25th Street in Snyder

8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 24 through Friday, Oct. 28

8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; Monday Oct. 31 through Friday, Nov. 4

Election day:

7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.; Tuesday, Nov. 8

Snyder

Scurry County Courthouse – 1806 25th Street

Scurry County Library – 1916 23rd Street

WTC Coliseum – 900 East Coliseum, north side

Scurry County Armory – 3000 Towle Park Road

Ira

Ira Rot Sallee Gym – 6143 West FM 1606

Hermleigh

Hermleigh School – 8010 US 84 Business

SHACKELFORD COUNTY

Early voting:

Shackelford County Courthouse – 225 South Main in Albany

8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 24 through Friday, Nov. 4

Election day:

7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.; Tuesday, Nov. 8

Albany

Shackelford County Courthouse – 225 South Main

Moran

Moran Community Center – 233 Waters

Lueders

Precinct 4 Barn – 100 County Road 241

Hamby

Rockhill Building – County Road 155

STONEWALL COUNTY

Early voting:

Stonewall County Courthouse – 128 Town Square Lane, Elections Office in Aspermont

8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 24 through Thursday, Oct. 27

8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 28

8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 31 through Thursday, Nov. 3

8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 4

Election day:

Stonewall County Courthouse – 128 Town Square Lane, Elections Office in Aspermont

7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.; Tuesday, Nov. 8

TAYLOR COUNTY

Early voting in Abilene

Taylor County Plaza – 400 Oak Street, Suite 101-A

8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 24 through Friday, Oct. 28

7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 29

12:00 to 6:00 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 30

7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 31 through Friday, Nov. 4

Abilene City Hall – 555 Walnut Street, East Entrance

8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 24 through Friday, Oct. 28

7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 29

12:00 to 6:00 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 30

7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 31 through Friday, Nov. 4

Mall of Abilene – 4310 Buffalo Gap Road, Movie theatre corridor

10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 24 through Friday, Oct. 28

9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 29

12:00 to 6:00 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 30

9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 31 through Nov. 4

United Supermarket – 1095 North Judge Ely Boulevard

10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 24 through Friday, Oct. 28

9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 29

12:00 to 6:00 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 30

9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 31 through Nov. 4

United Supermarket – 920 North Willis Street

10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 24 through Friday, Oct. 28

9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 29

12:00 to 6:00 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 30

9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 31 through Nov. 4

United Supermarket – 2160 Pine Street

10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 24 through Friday, Oct. 28

9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 29

12:00 to 6:00 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 30

9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 31 through Nov. 4

United Supermarket – 3301 South 14th Street

10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 24 through Friday, Oct. 28

9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 29

12:00 to 6:00 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 30

9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 31 through Nov. 4

