BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – A uniform election is coming up and with it, you’ll be able to cast your vote for Supreme Court Justice, Texas Governor, and other local bonds or ordinances. Early voting begins Monday, October 28.
By alphabetical order
BROWN COUNTY
Early voting:
Brown County Elections Office – 613 North Fisk Street, Suite 200 in Brownwood
8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; Monday, October 24 through Friday, Oct. 28
8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 31 through Wednesday, November 2
7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.; Thursday and Friday, Nov. 3-4
Election day:
7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.; Tuesday, Nov. 8
Brownwood
Church of the Living God – 1800 Good Shepherd
Southside Baptist Church – 1219 Indian Creek Drive
New Life Assembly of God Church – 1910 Indian Creek Road
Brown County Elections Office – 613 North Fisk Street, Suite 200
Crossroads Baptist Church – 6400 Park Road
Brownwood ISD Administration Building – 2707 Southside Drive
Coggin Avenue Baptist Church – 1806 Coggin Avenue, Sunday School Building
Rocky Creek Baptist Church – 4301 County Road 557 & Highway 279
Brookesmith
Brookesmith High School – 13400 FM 586 South
May
May Community Center – 19150 Highway 183 North
Early
First Baptist Church – 103 Garmon Drive
Northridge Baptist Church – 4875 Highway 183 North
Blanket
First United Methodist Church – 517 Main
Zephyr
Zephyr Community Center – 11275 County Road 281
Bangs
Bangs Community Center – 406 Spencer
CALLAHAN COUNTY
Early voting:
8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 24 through Friday, Nov. 4
Extended hours for Baird and Clyde:
7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.; Tuesday, Oct. 25 and Nov. 1
Callahan County Temporary Operation Building – 1257 FM 2047 in Baird
Clyde JPI Office – 208 Oak Street
Cross Plains Community Center – 108 Beech
Election day:
7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.; Tuesday, Nov. 8
Clyde
Clyde JPI Office – 208 Oak Street
Eula
Eula School- 6040 FM 603
Baird
Callahan County Temporary Operation Building – 1257 FM 2047
Cross Plains
Cross Plains Community Center – 108 Beech
COLEMAN COUNTY
Early voting:
Coleman County Courthouse – 100 West Liveoak Street in Coleman
8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 24 through Friday, Oct. 28
8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; Monday Oct. 31 through Friday, Nov. 4
Election day:
7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.; Tuesday, Nov. 8
Coleman
Coleman County Courthouse – 100 West Liveoak Street
Concho Baptist Church – 1700 South Concho Street
United Christian Presbyterian Church – 1609 South Commercial Avenue
Santa Anna
Old Armory Community Center – 303 South Houston
EASTLAND COUNTY
Early voting:
Eastland County Courthouse – 100 West Main Street, Suite 104
8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 24 through Friday, Nov. 4
Election day:
7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.; Tuesday, Nov. 8
Eastland
Eastland County Courthouse – 100 West Main Street, Suite 104
Olden
Olden Community Center – 106 County Road 447
Ranger
Ranger Community Center – 718 Pine Street
Desdemona
Desdemona Activity Center – 6035 Highway 8
Gorman
Gorman Community Center – 118 South Kent Street
Lake Leon Baptist Church – 2601 FM 2214
Carbon
Carbon Community Center – 201 West Anthracite
Rising Star
Rising Star Fire Station – 127 North Main Street
Cisco
First Baptist Church – 800 Avenue E, Family Life Center
FISHER COUNTY
Early voting:
Fisher County Clerk’s Office – 109 North Angelo in Roby
Rotan City Hall – 302 West Sammy Baugh Avenue
8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 24 through Friday, Oct. 28
8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; Monday Oct. 31 through Friday, Nov. 4
Election day:
7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.; Tuesday, Nov. 8
Rotan
Rotan City Hall – 302 West Sammy Baugh Avenue
Rotan Community Center – 202 West McArthur
Rotan School Administration Building – 102 North McKinley
Roby
Fisher County Clerk’s Office – 109 North Angelo
Courthouse District Courtroom – 112 North Concho
Roby FBC Fellowship Hall – 107 North College
HASKELL COUNTY
Early voting:
Haskell County Library – 300 North Avenue E in Haskell
8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 24 through Friday, Nov. 4
Election day:
7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.; Tuesday, Nov. 8
Haskell
Haskell County Library – 300 North Avenue E
St. George Catholic Church – 901 North 16th Street
Assembly of God Church – 1500 North Avenue E
Eastside Baptist Church – 600 North 1st Street East
Experienced Citizens Center – 1404 South 1st Street
Rule
Rule First Baptist Church – 1001 Union Avenue
Rochester
Rochester Fire Department – 214 Carothers Avenue
O’Brien
O’Brien City Hall/ Rochester Fire Department – 214 Carothers Avenue
Weinert
Weinert First Baptist Church – 100 West McConnell
Paint Creek
Paint Creek First Baptist Church – 4396 FM 600
Sagerton
Sagerton Community Center – 103 Grant Avenue
JONES COUNTY
Early voting:
Jones County Activity Center – 1108 West Court Plaza
8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 24 through Friday, Oct. 28
8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; Monday Oct. 31 through Friday, Nov. 4
Election day:
7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.; Tuesday, Nov. 8
Anson
Jones County Activity Center – 1108 West Court Plaza
Hamlin
Hamlin High School – 650 Southwest 5th Street, gym foyer
Stamford
Stamford VIP Community Center – 508 East Gould
Lueders
Lueders City Hall – 201 East Main
Abilene
Ft. Phantom Baptist Church – 11343 FM 600, Fellowship Hall
Hawley
Hawley Church of Christ – 410 4th Street, Fellowship Hall
Hodges Baptist Church – 13933 County Road 495
MITCHELL COUNTY
Early voting:
Mitchell County Courthouse – 349 Oak Street in Colorado City
8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 24 through Friday, Oct. 28
8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; Monday Oct. 31 through Friday, Nov. 4
Election day:
7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.; Tuesday, Nov. 8
Colorado City
Mitchell County Courthouse – 349 Oak Street
Church of Christ – 2239 Austin Street
Westbrook
Westbrook Community Building – 302 West Thorne Street
Loraine
First Baptist Church – 503 Lightfoot Street
NOLAN COUNTY
Early voting:
Nolan County Clerk’s Office – 100 East 3rd Street, Suite 108 in Sweetwater
8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 24 through Friday, Nov. 4
Election day:
7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.; Tuesday, Nov. 8
Sweetwater
Nolan County Clerk’s Office – 100 East 3rd Street, Suite 108
Broadway Baptist Church – 710 East 3rd Street, east entrance adult sunday school class
Trinity Baptist Church – 1506 Santa Fe, banquet hall
Highland Heights United Methodist Church – 1801 Lamar Street, fellowship hall
Lamar Street Baptist Church – 513 Lamar Street, fellowship hall
Avondale Baptist Church – 1405 Hoyt Street, fellowship hall
Nolan
Nolan/Divide Community Center – 1742 FM 126, main dining area
Roscoe
First Baptist Church Roscoe – 401 Main Street, fellowship hall
Blackwell
Blackwell ISD – 610 North Alamo Avenue, Administrative Building Board Room
Maryneal
Maryneal Community Center – 210 Walnut, main lobby
RUNNELS COUNTY
Early voting:
Runnels County Election Office – 600 Strong Avenue in Ballinger
8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 24 through Friday, Oct. 28
8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; Monday Oct. 31 through Friday, Nov. 4
Election day:
7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.; Tuesday, Nov. 8
Ballinger
Runnels County Election Office – 600 Strong Avenue
Ballinger Community Center – 200 Crosson Avenue
Ballinger Admin Board Room – 802 Conda
Winters
Winters Housing Authority – 300 North Grant Street
Rives MccCreight Building – 500 South Main
Miles
Miles Weatherby Hall – 109 1st Street
Rowena
Fire Station – 504 Mary Street
SCURRY COUNTY
Early voting:
Scurry County Courthouse – 1806 25th Street in Snyder
8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 24 through Friday, Oct. 28
8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; Monday Oct. 31 through Friday, Nov. 4
Election day:
7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.; Tuesday, Nov. 8
Snyder
Scurry County Courthouse – 1806 25th Street
Scurry County Library – 1916 23rd Street
WTC Coliseum – 900 East Coliseum, north side
Scurry County Armory – 3000 Towle Park Road
Ira
Ira Rot Sallee Gym – 6143 West FM 1606
Hermleigh
Hermleigh School – 8010 US 84 Business
SHACKELFORD COUNTY
Early voting:
Shackelford County Courthouse – 225 South Main in Albany
8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 24 through Friday, Nov. 4
Election day:
7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.; Tuesday, Nov. 8
Albany
Shackelford County Courthouse – 225 South Main
Moran
Moran Community Center – 233 Waters
Lueders
Precinct 4 Barn – 100 County Road 241
Hamby
Rockhill Building – County Road 155
STONEWALL COUNTY
Early voting:
Stonewall County Courthouse – 128 Town Square Lane, Elections Office in Aspermont
8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 24 through Thursday, Oct. 27
8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 28
8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 31 through Thursday, Nov. 3
8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 4
Election day:
Stonewall County Courthouse – 128 Town Square Lane, Elections Office in Aspermont
7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.; Tuesday, Nov. 8
TAYLOR COUNTY
Early voting in Abilene
Taylor County Plaza – 400 Oak Street, Suite 101-A
8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 24 through Friday, Oct. 28
7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 29
12:00 to 6:00 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 30
7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 31 through Friday, Nov. 4
Abilene City Hall – 555 Walnut Street, East Entrance
8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 24 through Friday, Oct. 28
7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 29
12:00 to 6:00 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 30
7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 31 through Friday, Nov. 4
Mall of Abilene – 4310 Buffalo Gap Road, Movie theatre corridor
10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 24 through Friday, Oct. 28
9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 29
12:00 to 6:00 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 30
9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 31 through Nov. 4
United Supermarket – 1095 North Judge Ely Boulevard
10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 24 through Friday, Oct. 28
9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 29
12:00 to 6:00 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 30
9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 31 through Nov. 4
United Supermarket – 920 North Willis Street
10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 24 through Friday, Oct. 28
9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 29
12:00 to 6:00 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 30
9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 31 through Nov. 4
United Supermarket – 2160 Pine Street
10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 24 through Friday, Oct. 28
9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 29
12:00 to 6:00 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 30
9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 31 through Nov. 4
United Supermarket – 3301 South 14th Street
10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 24 through Friday, Oct. 28
9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 29
12:00 to 6:00 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 30
9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 31 through Nov. 4
