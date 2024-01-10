ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Colorado couple Ashley Root and Travis James came to visit a friend in Abilene during the final weeks of December 2023. Much to their shock, they had to leave the state without their beloved pet, a red heeler named Agro.

The couple’s long-time pup slipped through a previously unknown hole in the fence while they were out to dinner.

“These last few weeks have been difficult. I don’t think that we have spent more than four days apart since I got her… I got her right when I got out of college,” James told KTAB/KRBC.

Travis James playing with Agro

Root joked, “I think I fell in love with Agro before I fell in love with Travis.”

Just as any pet parents would, Root and James quickly reached out to local residents and made posts in hopes of some kind soul finding Agro and getting her home. As luck would have it, the right set of eyes came across their post.

“We didn’t find him, he found us,” said Root about the owner of Lubbock Pet recovery, a service to help find missing pets. The owner asked to not be named, but did allow BigCountryHomepage.com to follow he and his team on the now two-week long search for Agro.

The tracker told KTAB/KRBC finding lost pets is “what he does.” As a former U.S. Army ranger with many years of tracking experience, he said he translates those skills into heartfelt reunions and closure for families missing their pets, who feel the don’t have anywhere else to turn. He saw the post and offered to make the trip to Abilene free of charge to help Root and James out.

“I can’t save every dog. At least I can find somebody’s loved dog and track that,” the Lubbock pet tracker shared.

Lubbock Pet Recovery uses some pretty intense gear, like thermal imaging drones to scour streets and wooded areas where pets might be hiding out. Root said the service gave her so much hope with the promise, “‘We’ll bring your girl back.'”

Through Lubbock Pet Rescue’s investigation, the tracker was able to share this bit of information he’s gathered about Agro’s condition, “She’s alive. She’s hungry, she’s cold, and she might have an injured paw. I mean, she’s definitely in survival mode.”

While this West Texas tracker seems to be used to a difficult search, he’s not going it alone. A few like minded Big Country residents heard about the search and decided they would pitch in where they can.

“She pretty much seems like she’s been hanging out in the creeks,” One helper said. Another added, “It’s neat that Abilene’s come together to try to find her.”

“Normally, it’s just me and the owners, but I’ve got a whole crew here,” the pet tracker said in wonder.

Lubbock Pet Recovery said it’s been extremely helpful to have such a willing group, many of which have coordinated their efforts through the “Help find Agro” Facebook page, which as of this posting, has more than 23,000 members all following along in the search. It’s a response Root and James called deeply touching.

“It makes me emotional. This has brought out the absolute best in humanity,” described Root. “These people have no idea who we are. They don’t even know Agro. They don’t owe anybody anything and yet… The outpouring has been just incredible.”

So far, the search team has been able to record multiple sightings of Agro, warning those on the search to not approach as she may be scared off. While she’s not aggressive, she is also not willing to approach anyone but her parents, who are in Colorado. Even with the difficult task ahead, the West Texas pet tracker said he would search for as long as it takes to bring Agro home.

“Travis’ birthday is next Wednesday. That would be just… I mean the best birthday present, right?” Root hoped.

For more information on how to get involved or receive updates on the search, you can visit the Help find Agro Facebook page. Sightings and information on Agros location can be sent to this number: (719) 216-3778.