White Cane Day puts city leaders in the shoes of those visually impaired

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Mayor Anthony Williams and Abilene Fire Chief Cande Flores experienced what it’s like to be visually impaired. It’s part of White Cane Day, a day where those with five senses get the opportunity to see what it’s like to lose one of those senses.

130 children in Region 14 are visually impaired and Mayor Williams and Chief Flores walked a mile in their shoes. With a blindfold over their eyes, cane in hand and a little help from professionals who work with those visually impaired, these city leaders navigated the streets of Abilene. They found as one sense is lost, others kick into high gear.

“I can hear everything,” Mayor Williams said.

“Very interesting to hear the heightened sounds that you experience doing this. Definitely a lot more to the atmosphere than just your sight,” Chief Flores said.

They also learned that the rules of the road are a little bit different. When Chief Flores and Mayor Williams finally made it to their destination, there was definitely a sigh of relief, but what about those who can’t just take off the blindfold.

“Blind people are in their community to be equal and treat them as citizens and as an equal,” Visually Impaired Wylie Student Novileh Louis said.

This day was not just a day to raise awareness but also celebrate all the accomplishments of those visually impaired in our community, because as Mayor Williams and Chief Flores found it’s not an easy path to travel. Students across the Big Country also were part of White Cane Day.