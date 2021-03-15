White supremacists’ fake bomb threats net 3 years in prison

FILE – This undated photo provided by the Alexandria Sheriff’s Office, in Virginia, shows John William Kirby Kelley. Kelly, a former Old Dominion University student who joined up with white supremacists in a swatting conspiracy that targeted a Black church, his own university and a Cabinet officer, among others, was sentenced to nearly three years in prison Monday, March 15, 2021. (Alexandria Sheriff’s Office via AP, File)

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A former Old Dominion University student has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison for teaming up with white supremacists in a swatting conspiracy that targeted a Black church, his own university and a Cabinet officer, among others.

The 33-month sentence for 20-year-old John William Kirby Kelley of Vienna, Virginia, essentially splits the difference between the five-year term sought by prosecutors and the 14-month sentence of time served requested by his lawyers.

Kelley pleaded guilty to hosting an internet chatroom in which he and others called in fake bomb threats and attacks on more than 100 different targets.

Kelley apologized at his hearing Monday and renounced his racist rhetoric.