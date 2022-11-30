ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – Every year, KTAB and its parent company Nexstar Media Group puts on a Remarkable Women contest. You can now nominate your pick for the remarkable Big Country woman in your life.

Who would you say has gone above and beyond, and makes a real difference in the Big Country?

KTAB’s 2022 winner, Camie Garvey with Abilene Yoga House, was awarded $1,000 to give to the charity of her choosing. Garvey gave those funds to the Community Foundation of Abilene.

Our 2020 winner, Tennie McCarty with Shades of Hope, was flown out to New York City, and got to make an appearance on the Mel Robbins Show.

Throughout February and March 2023, the stories of our Remarkable Women finalists will be aired on KTAB. A winner will be announced in March, wrapping up National Women’s History Month.