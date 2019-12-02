Why does Abilene water taste/smell bad?

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene’s water has been a hot topic for a minute. Some say it has a smell others say it looks brown.

Many locals have been taking to social media, asking questions about why your water seems to have a slightly different taste, look, and smell.

In fact, it’s something you’ve likely experienced before…

Abilene’s water sources are experiencing algae blooms as they do from time to time.

City officials say they’re a little yucky, but harmless.

“Algae blooms are natural in surface water. We experience them every year in Abilene. Typically they’re fairly short-lived,” said Rodney Taylor, Director of Water Utilities.

“This one’s been a little more intense and a little longer lived than is normal. These types of blooms are naturally occurring and there’s no real health issue with it.”