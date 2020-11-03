Why Texas is the Electoral College’s biggest loser

CORRECTS SPELLING OF LAST NAME TO NUNEZ INSTEAD OF NUNEN – Dallas County election worker Maxx Nunez tapes up a sign before polls open for Super Tuesday voting at John H. Reagan Elementary School in the Oak Cliff section of Dallas, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The final hours of Election Day are ticking off the clock in Texas as voters head to the polls to weigh in on what may seem like the ultimate popularity contest.

However, the way we vote for president means their popularity only matters so much.

That’s because our Founding Fathers established the electoral college in the Constitution. It consists of 538 electors. If you do the math, you’ll quickly figure out that 270 electoral votes, a majority, are required to become president.

States get the same number of electors as they do members in the House of Representatives, plus one for each Senator.

In Texas, we get 38 electoral votes, one for each of our 36 congressmembers, and one for each of our two senators.

It comes out to roughly one vote for every 763,000 Texans (29,000,000/38=763,050). That’s terrible representation compared to a state like Wyoming, which has just one state representative along with it’s two senators. However, an electoral college vote there represents 193,000 people (579,000/3=193,000).

This means an electoral vote in Wyoming carries four times the weight of a vote in Texas.

As Texas sees a population boom, it also finds itself in the worst position of any state when it comes to electoral college votes.

Even California, which has significantly more people, has significantly more voting power. An electoral vote in the Golden state represents roughly 718,000 people, or 45,000 fewer people per vote.

While the candidate who wins the popular vote goes on to win the Electoral College a vast majority of the time, that wasn’t the case for five of our presidents.

Most recently, Donald Trump lost the popular vote by 2.8 million votes in 2016. Before that, George W. Bush lost by more than 500,000 votes in 2000.