ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – For many kids across the Big Country, spring break has officially begun. Many made their way out to the Abilene Zoo for ‘Wild Days,’ an interactive show where guests can interact with animals, such as the opportunity to hold a snake more than five feet long.

Visitors get to hang out with exotic animals, including 6th grader Rylee Garcia, who attends ‘Wild Days’ every year and hopes to become a zoologist one day.

“I just want to make sure that they’re all ok, that they don’t go extinct. To have them around because I love the zoos, like, they’re always so inspiring to me, and if all animals go extinct, what would we do?” Rylee expressed.

The zoo hosts many activities like this, all in an effort to teach the public about wildlife conservation. Wild Days is included with zoo admission and runs through March 19.