Wildcats end non-conference play tonight defeating Longwood, 74-58

The ACU Wildcats hosted the Longwood Lancers this afternoon to wrap up non-conference play.

The game went hand in hand throughout the first half where the Wildcats were only up by one going into halftime.

Damien Daniels off the bench for the Wildcats tonight was the difference maker scoring 17 points to carry ACU to a 74-58 victory over Longwood.

The Wildcats are now 9-2 on the season and undefeated at home to close out the 2021 calendar year in Abilene.

ACU travels next week to face Utah Valley Thursday for their last game of December.