The ACU Wildcats men’s basketball team hosted the Howard Payne Yellowjackets this afternoon.

The Wildcats started out fast with their ball movement and strict defense to go on to a 10-0 run early.

ACU forced 31 turnovers and 18 steals in the game.

HPU fell to ACU 112-41. Wildcats now clench their eighth straight win.

The Wildcats close out non-conference play Wednesday hosting Longwood at 7 p.m. at the Teague Center.