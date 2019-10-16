Wildfire at Shackelford County burns 500+ acres

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Wildfire was reported on Monday night in Shackelford County.

The fire took place on Highway 351 in Shackelford County.

The status of the fire was last updated Wednesday afternoon. The fire had reached 525 acres and was 90% contained, according to the A&M Texas Forest Service.

Fighting Fire on 351 in Shackelford County last night Posted by Baird Volunteer Fire Department on Wednesday, October 16, 2019

