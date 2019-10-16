Wildfire at Shackelford County burns 500+ acres

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Wildfire was reported on Monday night in Shackelford County.
The fire took place on Highway 351 in Shackelford County.
The status of the fire was last updated Wednesday afternoon. The fire had reached 525 acres and was 90% contained, according to the A&M Texas Forest Service.
BigCountryHomePage will continue to provide updates on this fire.
Check back for the latest information.
