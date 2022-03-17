ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A large wildfire is now burning just west of Abilene off Old East Highway 80.

Fire crews from Abilene are battling the fire.

EVACUATIONS UNDERWAY

The evacuation area is from South of West Highway 80 to North of Military Drive, and from West of Arnold Boulevard.

“Evacuate now if you are in the area mentioned and monitor local media for more information…. People in and around the evacuation area should follow the advice of local authorities. Do not attempt to fight the fire yourselves. For more information tune to local radio and TV.” – City of Abilene

Roads in the area are closed and the fire is now burning in the median of the highway.

Fire conditions on Thursday and Friday are extremely ripe for fire. Residents are asked to use extreme caution.

