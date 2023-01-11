THROCKMORTON, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas A&M Forest Service has notified the public about an increased potential for wildfire activity near Amarillo, Childress, Lubbock, San Angelo, Wichita Falls, Eastland and Abilene.

Texas A&M Forest service made a Facebook post on January 11 about the increase in potential fire due to dry and windy conditions. In Throckmorton, the historic R. A. Brown Ranch caught fire in the mid afternoon due to shifted winds.

Courtesy of R.A. Brown Ranch

Since then, volunteer fire departments and the Texas A&M Forest Service have responded to the fire that has now been named the Cellers Hill Fire. The Throckmorton County Office of Emergency Management has reported that the fire is 0% contained and stretches 150 acres. The fire was heading northwest, but has started to push southeast and is out of control as of 9:00 p.m. January 11.

Oil field and ranch buildings are threatened, but at this time there are no reports of injuries or evacuations. The Texas A&M Forest Service is assisting Throckmorton.

BigCountryHompage will update as more information becomes available.