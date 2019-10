ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – There is a wildfire in North Merkel. The fire is located at FM 126 S. and close to County Road 436.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire size is now 20 acres and is 40% contained.

Picture taken by Donna Halsel

The last time the fire was updated was at 4:26 p.m.

According to the scanner, there are multiple crews battling the fire on the scene.

BigCountryHomepage will update as soon as more information is available.