Will Abilene ISD cancel final exams?

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Final exam season is right around the corner, but will Abilene Independent School District (AISD) change the way they do final exam testing?

In the last AISD board of trustees workshop, Dr. Ketta Garduno addressed the possible need of canceling final exams, saying it would benefit students and teachers by allowing for instruction until December and create less stress for students and teachers.

“Teachers are struggling in some ways with how to create valid semester exams that can be administered to both in-person and remote learners,” said Garduno.

The district has conducted a survey asking high school teachers if they would like nothing to be changed, give the teachers the option to have a final exam, or take out the semester finals as a whole.

The main concerns are if the tests would be fair and could teachers get equal results of mastery from the students.

“Do we put a timer on those remote learners, and say you only have 60 minutes to complete the test, and then shut the test down? What if the student has technical issues?” said Garduno. “If we do not use any type of shutout devices, they can still do Googling remote, even if we shut down one device on browsers, they can access browsers through another device and get access to materials at home that the in-person learners would not have.”

The results to the teachers’ surveys have not been released, but we will be following along to bring you updates.