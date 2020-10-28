Will online learning be the end of snow days?

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- From snow day to zoom day, some students across the big country will be doing online learning when there is inclement weather.

“It’s not really a snow day if you still have to go to class,” said Autumn Bellow, Abilene Christian University grad student.

“It’s a blow to moral,” said Abigail Zeller, senior accounting and finance major at ACU.

And with the new integration of online learning, the future of snow days is up in the air, and Autumn said she wasn’t surprised.

“I guess I wasn’t shocked because I figured since they had the ability to do online learning they would utilize it,” said Bellow.

Schools like Roscoe Collegiate ISD—where superintendent Andrew Wilson says for the past decade, they have been using devices to enhance learning.

“I think that the fact we had the infrastructure in place and we’ve been familiar with the laptops, may have made that transitions in the spring a little easier than some other schools because we’ve been familiar with it,” said Wilson.

And with the inclement weather today it was a pretty easy decision for a school as prepared as Roscoe to switch to learning online—but for others like Wylie ISD, superintendent Joey Light says it’s not right for them.

“We have almost 90 percent of our kids in in-person classes, so to try to transition straight over to online and overnight we felt would really put a lot of folks in a tough situation,” said Light. “I manned the phones all this morning, I can tell you we didn’t have one parent or student call and say geez why didn’t we get to do some online education.”

Light felt that it would be asking too much of teachers, parents, and students to make that switch for one day.

And Zeller did not like making the one-day switch.

“I skipped all my classes on zoom today, I’ll be honest I had no desire to do that if it’s a snow day, I’m out,” said Zeller.

And just like the rest of the unknowns for 2020—online learning could be the end of traditional snow days.

“It is an adjustment I feel like snow days will never be the same… like they’ll always be the capacity now that people utilize zoom,” said Bellow.

Roscoe says that only time will tell if making one day switches for weather makes sense for their students but their goal would be to have continuous learning for their students